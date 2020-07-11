All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:00 AM

Highland Hills

3131 Simpson Stuart Rd · (833) 285-1879
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3131 Simpson Stuart Rd, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 07107 · Avail. Aug 1

$944

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

Unit 07110 · Avail. now

$1,143

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1112 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02103 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Unit 07103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Hills.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment & townhomes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing swimming pool and grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. Whether you plan to enjoy our on-site fitness center or relax in the comfort of our community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It's our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. *Highland Hills participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per household/due at time of move-in ($250 refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Weight Limit: 40 lbs at full maturity. Some breed & other restrictions may apply. Please call for more details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Highland Hills have any available units?
Highland Hills has 4 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Hills have?
Some of Highland Hills's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Hills currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Hills pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Hills is pet friendly.
Does Highland Hills offer parking?
Yes, Highland Hills offers parking.
Does Highland Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Hills have a pool?
Yes, Highland Hills has a pool.
Does Highland Hills have accessible units?
No, Highland Hills does not have accessible units.
Does Highland Hills have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Hills has units with dishwashers.

