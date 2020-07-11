Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage internet access

Discover your new home at Highland Hills! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Highland Hills provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door making this the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment & townhomes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing swimming pool and grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. Whether you plan to enjoy our on-site fitness center or relax in the comfort of our community clubhouse, we have made certain that there is something for everyone. It's our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. *Highland Hills participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.