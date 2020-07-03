All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 5508 Winton St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
5508 Winton St.
Last updated August 31 2019 at 10:39 AM

5508 Winton St.

5508 Winton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Glencoe Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5508 Winton Street, Dallas, TX 75206
Glencoe Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Oversized 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Townhome in Prime Location near Mockingbird Station - Oversized luxury 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage two-story townhome available for rent. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows along with hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, granite counters, and lots of storage space in the generous closets. The gourmet kitchen comes with custom cabinetry and a stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Full sized washer/dryer also included. Downstairs has a nice office/study near the entrance and upstairs has a second living room that is fitted with a wetbar and mini-fridge. The master suite has a luxury bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, his & her vanity areas, and a huge walk-in closet. Covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Yard maintenance is included in lease.

Conveniently located just a couple mins from Central Expressway along with all the fine dining and retail shopping that Mockingbird Station and Lower Greenville has to offer. Other attractions nearby include White Rock Lake, Top Golf, Angelika theater, and the Granada theater. Glencoe Park, Katy Trail, and Kroger grocery store are just a short walk from this home. The property is zoned for the highly rated Mockingbird Elementary School as well.

Please call Joshi @ 972-863-2080 for more info and/or to setup a showing at the property.

(RLNE4073741)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5508 Winton St. have any available units?
5508 Winton St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5508 Winton St. have?
Some of 5508 Winton St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5508 Winton St. currently offering any rent specials?
5508 Winton St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5508 Winton St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 5508 Winton St. is pet friendly.
Does 5508 Winton St. offer parking?
Yes, 5508 Winton St. offers parking.
Does 5508 Winton St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5508 Winton St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5508 Winton St. have a pool?
No, 5508 Winton St. does not have a pool.
Does 5508 Winton St. have accessible units?
No, 5508 Winton St. does not have accessible units.
Does 5508 Winton St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5508 Winton St. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arrive on University
5750 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Alexan Henderson
1945 Bennet Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Vineyard at Forest Edge
9669 Forest Lane
Dallas, TX 75243
Vail Village Club Apartments
3839 Briargrove Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Victory Place
1701 Payne St
Dallas, TX 75201
Lennox at West Village
3700 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University