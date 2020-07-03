5508 Winton St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Oversized 3 Bed/2.5 Bath Luxury Townhome in Prime Location near Mockingbird Station - Oversized luxury 3 bed/2.5 bath/2 car garage two-story townhome available for rent. This beautiful home features an open floor plan with high ceilings and large windows along with hand scraped wood floors, crown molding, granite counters, and lots of storage space in the generous closets. The gourmet kitchen comes with custom cabinetry and a stainless steel appliances that include refrigerator, gas cooktop, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Full sized washer/dryer also included. Downstairs has a nice office/study near the entrance and upstairs has a second living room that is fitted with a wetbar and mini-fridge. The master suite has a luxury bath with jetted tub, walk-in shower, his & her vanity areas, and a huge walk-in closet. Covered patio is perfect for entertaining. Yard maintenance is included in lease.



Conveniently located just a couple mins from Central Expressway along with all the fine dining and retail shopping that Mockingbird Station and Lower Greenville has to offer. Other attractions nearby include White Rock Lake, Top Golf, Angelika theater, and the Granada theater. Glencoe Park, Katy Trail, and Kroger grocery store are just a short walk from this home. The property is zoned for the highly rated Mockingbird Elementary School as well.



Please call Joshi @ 972-863-2080 for more info and/or to setup a showing at the property.



(RLNE4073741)