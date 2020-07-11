All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Mountain Creek View

Open Now until 5:30pm
5821 Bonnie View Rd · (205) 528-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5821 Bonnie View Rd, Dallas, TX 75241
Highland Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 18-2047 · Avail. Jul 31

$630

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14-1009 · Avail. Jul 31

$705

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 14-1014 · Avail. Jul 31

$730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 19-1059 · Avail. Jul 17

$765

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19-1055 · Avail. Jul 31

$840

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 13-2022 · Avail. Jul 31

$860

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Unit 19-2054 · Avail. Jul 31

$900

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mountain Creek View.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
hardwood floors
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Discover your new home at Mountain Creek Apartments! Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Mountain Creek offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Mountain Creek Apartments the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Our residents get to enjoy a wide variety of spectacular amenities that provide them with a truly extraordinary living experience. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. It is our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits that allow our residents to turn their apartments into their homes. So look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Mountain Creek Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $55
Deposit: $450-$650
Move-in Fees: Admin fee $75
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction, 25 lb. weight restriction
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mountain Creek View have any available units?
Mountain Creek View has 7 units available starting at $630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Mountain Creek View have?
Some of Mountain Creek View's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mountain Creek View currently offering any rent specials?
Mountain Creek View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mountain Creek View pet-friendly?
Yes, Mountain Creek View is pet friendly.
Does Mountain Creek View offer parking?
Yes, Mountain Creek View offers parking.
Does Mountain Creek View have units with washers and dryers?
No, Mountain Creek View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Mountain Creek View have a pool?
No, Mountain Creek View does not have a pool.
Does Mountain Creek View have accessible units?
No, Mountain Creek View does not have accessible units.
Does Mountain Creek View have units with dishwashers?
No, Mountain Creek View does not have units with dishwashers.
