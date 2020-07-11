All apartments in Dallas
Paramount

917 North Haskell Avenue · (925) 968-4638
Location

917 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 MIN AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Paramount.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to live in style, right in the heart of it all

Live in the middle of downtown, in the historic Paramount building refurbished to fit modern taste and lifestyle. The 1920's were known for style, panache and attention to detail—this property still has every inch of its impressive character blended with today’s flair for urban luxury and five-star amenities.

What’s outdoors:

A New York brick historical landmark that’s a show stopper
8-plex in the heart of vibrant downtown Dallas
Located in a safe gated community
Everything the city has to offer, right at your doorstep

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Beautifully restored hardwood flooring throughout
Tons of large windows that bring in natural light
Elegant antique chandeliers brimming with 1920s character
and so much more!

Property style profile: Downtown vibe + vintage chic + modern luxury

The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + On

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Weight Limits:We do not accept dogs over 50 lbs. Both pets together cannot exceed a combined weight of 50 lbs. Property Restrictions: 5200 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 5601 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 5727 No dogs allowed; 6011 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 7130 No dogs allowed in A and B units. All other properties have no restrictions. Dog Leash Law; All pets are required to be on leash. Violation Fee $50 - $500.
Dogs
deposit: $500 (under 30 lbs); $750 (over 30 lbs).
restrictions: Weight limits: 0-20 lbs. on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0-30 lbs. on all 1st floor units with yards. 31-50 lbs. on all 1st floor units with yards. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers.
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern).
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Paramount have any available units?
Paramount doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Paramount have?
Some of Paramount's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Paramount currently offering any rent specials?
Paramount is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Paramount pet-friendly?
Yes, Paramount is pet friendly.
Does Paramount offer parking?
Yes, Paramount offers parking.
Does Paramount have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Paramount offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Paramount have a pool?
Yes, Paramount has a pool.
Does Paramount have accessible units?
No, Paramount does not have accessible units.
Does Paramount have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Paramount has units with dishwashers.
