Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet.
restrictions: Weight Limits:We do not accept dogs over 50 lbs. Both pets together cannot exceed a combined weight of 50 lbs. Property Restrictions: 5200 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 5601 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 5727 No dogs allowed; 6011 Dogs allowed in lower units with yards only; 7130 No dogs allowed in A and B units. All other properties have no restrictions. Dog Leash Law; All pets are required to be on leash. Violation Fee $50 - $500.
Dogs
deposit: $500 (under 30 lbs); $750 (over 30 lbs).
restrictions: Weight limits: 0-20 lbs. on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0-30 lbs. on all 1st floor units with yards. 31-50 lbs. on all 1st floor units with yards. Breed Restrictions: Pit Bulls, German Shepherds, Rottweilers.
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern).
Parking Details: Open lot. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.