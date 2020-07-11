Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you want to live in style, right in the heart of it all



Live in the middle of downtown, in the historic Paramount building refurbished to fit modern taste and lifestyle. The 1920's were known for style, panache and attention to detail—this property still has every inch of its impressive character blended with today’s flair for urban luxury and five-star amenities.



What’s outdoors:



A New York brick historical landmark that’s a show stopper

8-plex in the heart of vibrant downtown Dallas

Located in a safe gated community

Everything the city has to offer, right at your doorstep



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Beautifully restored hardwood flooring throughout

Tons of large windows that bring in natural light

Elegant antique chandeliers brimming with 1920s character

and so much more!



Property style profile: Downtown vibe + vintage chic + modern luxury



The Power Personality Spectrum: Urbanite + On