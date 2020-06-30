Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly cc payments clubhouse e-payments internet access key fob access online portal pool table

Magnolia at Lakewood is a boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to the White Rock trail, retail and restaurants. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of the Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. Please call our leasing office for more details.