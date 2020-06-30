All apartments in Dallas
Magnolia at Lakewood
Magnolia at Lakewood

2175 Tucker St · (469) 507-2476
Location

2175 Tucker St, Dallas, TX 75214
Lakewood Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1216 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 1215 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 2109 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

See 12+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2218 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 2301 · Avail. Jul 18

$2,240

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1223 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia at Lakewood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cc payments
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
online portal
pool table
Magnolia at Lakewood is a boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to the White Rock trail, retail and restaurants. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of the Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $10/month; Pest Control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Other. Gated parking courts, covered and garage parking available. Please contact our office for parking details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia at Lakewood have any available units?
Magnolia at Lakewood has 17 units available starting at $1,199 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia at Lakewood have?
Some of Magnolia at Lakewood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia at Lakewood currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia at Lakewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia at Lakewood pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia at Lakewood is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia at Lakewood offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia at Lakewood offers parking.
Does Magnolia at Lakewood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia at Lakewood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia at Lakewood have a pool?
Yes, Magnolia at Lakewood has a pool.
Does Magnolia at Lakewood have accessible units?
No, Magnolia at Lakewood does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia at Lakewood have units with dishwashers?
No, Magnolia at Lakewood does not have units with dishwashers.
