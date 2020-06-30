Amenities
Magnolia at Lakewood is a boutique apartment community located off Gaston Avenue in the acclaimed Lakewood neighborhood. This popular East Dallas community provides a strategic blend of pedestrian-friendly options for fine dining, shopping, fitness and entertainment with walkable access to the White Rock trail, retail and restaurants. Featuring spacious one and two bedroom apartments, with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art, urban living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of the Dallas' most acclaimed neighborhoods. Please call our leasing office for more details.