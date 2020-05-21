5008 N Hall Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

This serene park like community is one of Oak Lawns most attractive. Updated Corner Condo in Gated Community with a very large private backyard. Enter to a welcoming foyer and expansive living area updated with gleaming hardwood floors, custom built ins, and french doors to the spacious backyard. Updated kitchen with granite counters, and attractive black appliances. Upstairs, are two generously sized bedrooms, a bright and cheery full bath, and roomy closets with a full size laundry closet. Lounge on your private deck and garden to your hearts content with ample space for entertaining or relaxing. Huge complex pool is a summertime bonus! Includes covered assigned parking. $50 App Fee per occupant that's 18+.