Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5008 N Hall Street

5008 North Hall Street · No Longer Available
Location

5008 North Hall Street, Dallas, TX 75235

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
This serene park like community is one of Oak Lawns most attractive. Updated Corner Condo in Gated Community with a very large private backyard. Enter to a welcoming foyer and expansive living area updated with gleaming hardwood floors, custom built ins, and french doors to the spacious backyard. Updated kitchen with granite counters, and attractive black appliances. Upstairs, are two generously sized bedrooms, a bright and cheery full bath, and roomy closets with a full size laundry closet. Lounge on your private deck and garden to your hearts content with ample space for entertaining or relaxing. Huge complex pool is a summertime bonus! Includes covered assigned parking. $50 App Fee per occupant that's 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5008 N Hall Street have any available units?
5008 N Hall Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 5008 N Hall Street have?
Some of 5008 N Hall Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5008 N Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
5008 N Hall Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5008 N Hall Street pet-friendly?
No, 5008 N Hall Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 5008 N Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, 5008 N Hall Street offers parking.
Does 5008 N Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5008 N Hall Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5008 N Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, 5008 N Hall Street has a pool.
Does 5008 N Hall Street have accessible units?
No, 5008 N Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5008 N Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5008 N Hall Street has units with dishwashers.

