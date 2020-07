Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup cable included garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby cats allowed accessible elevator 24hr maintenance bike storage clubhouse conference room doorman e-payments hot tub internet access key fob access online portal package receiving

Welcome to The Drakestone - a place where 1920’s elegance meets contemporary downtown Dallas loft living for an eclectic experience like no other.The Drakestone is an icon of the downtown skyline and has adapted with changing times to meet the needs of Dallas residents for almost a century. The Drakestone, originally established as Republic National Bank, has come full circle and now offers a unique take on loft living that is unmatched in style and individuality.Scenic views and natural light enhances all the special features and nuances of The Drakestone. Every loft has incredible views, whether looking down Main Street or taking a peek out past Oak Cliff. Expansive windows are just the beginning of custom elements of each home; others are exposed brick, and concrete accents. All homes have the spacious layouts and features of today's lifestyle.