4905 Live Oak Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access new construction

The Collection Live Oak located in the vibrant East Dallas neighborhood is the ideal home for anyone seeking luxury accommodations paired with modern finishes. Painstakingly designed convenience, comfort, and style, each townhome is equipped with stainless steel, appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, several wi-fi enabled products, and nail-down hardwood red oak floors. Highly efficient floor plans boast an open-living concept flooded with natural light. The Collection Live Oak provides large private yards for all pet lovers. The availability of AT&T fiber optic speeds at The Collection Live Oak communities satisfies all your home office needs. Each townhome has a spacious two-car garage. 6 Weeks Free.