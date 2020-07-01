All apartments in Dallas
4905 Live Oak Street
4905 Live Oak Street

4905 Live Oak St · No Longer Available
Location

4905 Live Oak St, Dallas, TX 75206

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
new construction
The Collection Live Oak located in the vibrant East Dallas neighborhood is the ideal home for anyone seeking luxury accommodations paired with modern finishes. Painstakingly designed convenience, comfort, and style, each townhome is equipped with stainless steel, appliances, gas ranges, quartz countertops, several wi-fi enabled products, and nail-down hardwood red oak floors. Highly efficient floor plans boast an open-living concept flooded with natural light. The Collection Live Oak provides large private yards for all pet lovers. The availability of AT&T fiber optic speeds at The Collection Live Oak communities satisfies all your home office needs. Each townhome has a spacious two-car garage. 6 Weeks Free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4905 Live Oak Street have any available units?
4905 Live Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4905 Live Oak Street have?
Some of 4905 Live Oak Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4905 Live Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
4905 Live Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4905 Live Oak Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4905 Live Oak Street is pet friendly.
Does 4905 Live Oak Street offer parking?
Yes, 4905 Live Oak Street offers parking.
Does 4905 Live Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4905 Live Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4905 Live Oak Street have a pool?
No, 4905 Live Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 4905 Live Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 4905 Live Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4905 Live Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4905 Live Oak Street has units with dishwashers.

