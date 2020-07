Amenities

Received The ApartmentRatings 'Top Rated Community' Award in 2019. Echo Apartments in Dallas, TX is ready to help you reach new heights. Our upscale apartment community offers stunning 1 and 2-bedroom apartments with professional resident services and an exclusive package of amenities designed with lifestyle in mind. Explore the possibilities with a unique array of spacious floor plans featuring two distinct interior concepts featuring high ceilings, efficient appliances, walk-in closets, and washer/dryer. Our ideal location also places you in the vibrant, walkable neighborhood of Oak Lawn, within minutes of Uptown, Highland Park, and Southwestern Medical District. Call us today to take a look around!