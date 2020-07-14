Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Pointe.
Amenities
on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
hot tub
key fob access
Discover what youve been missing at Preston Pointe. We have an unbeatable selection of upscale apartments for rent in Dallas with custom interior paint, crown moldings, and rustic fireplaces. Start applying today!
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $25
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $35/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does Preston Pointe have any available units?
Preston Pointe offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $814 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,098. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Pointe have?
Some of Preston Pointe's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Pointe is pet friendly.
Does Preston Pointe offer parking?
Yes, Preston Pointe offers parking.
Does Preston Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
No, Preston Pointe does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Pointe have a pool?
Yes, Preston Pointe has a pool.
Does Preston Pointe have accessible units?
No, Preston Pointe does not have accessible units.