Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool garage

Awesome 2 bedroom, 2.1 bath with 2 car garage in Oak Lawn, just a few blocks south of Highland Park. Master bedroom on 1st floor with spacious master bath. Light and bright open floor plan with 10 ft. ceilings, hardwood floors and WBFP. French doors from living room lead to a 600 sf roof top patio perfect for entertaining. Refrig., washer & dryer provided. Gated community with swimming pool. Close to Whole Foods and N. Dallas Tollway.