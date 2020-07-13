Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors cable included carpet garbage disposal range Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool garage pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill courtyard package receiving

At Highlands Creek, our high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring full-size washer dryer connections, fireplaces, and large kitchens. Our pet-friendly community is also equipped with pet stations throughout the community.



Escape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Interstate LBJ, local parks, restaurants, White Rock Lake and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Dallas has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Highlands Creek will always be happy to welcome you home! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful apartment community in Dallas, Texas.