Highlands Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

Highlands Creek

8300 Skillman St · (214) 220-4596
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1312 sqft

Unit 712 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,245

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1312 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highlands Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
cable included
carpet
garbage disposal
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
courtyard
package receiving
At Highlands Creek, our high-quality amenities and dedication to our residents set us apart from the rest! Our 1 and 2 bedroom apartments offer completely renovated interiors featuring full-size washer dryer connections, fireplaces, and large kitchens. Our pet-friendly community is also equipped with pet stations throughout the community.

Escape from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Dallas and relax in charming Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Texas! Our unbeatable location provides you with easy access to Interstate LBJ, local parks, restaurants, White Rock Lake and so much more. We are also close to the best dining, shopping and entertainment options Dallas has to offer. No matter how you spend your days or your nights, Highlands Creek will always be happy to welcome you home! Please call us or email us today to schedule a tour of our beautiful apartment community in Dallas, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $10
restrictions: There is a weight limit of 50 pounds per pet, and aggressive breeds are prohibited. Please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highlands Creek have any available units?
Highlands Creek has 2 units available starting at $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Highlands Creek have?
Some of Highlands Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highlands Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Highlands Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highlands Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Highlands Creek is pet friendly.
Does Highlands Creek offer parking?
Yes, Highlands Creek offers parking.
Does Highlands Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highlands Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highlands Creek have a pool?
Yes, Highlands Creek has a pool.
Does Highlands Creek have accessible units?
No, Highlands Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Highlands Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highlands Creek has units with dishwashers.
