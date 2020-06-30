All apartments in Dallas
Last updated December 30 2019 at 5:20 AM

4424 Woodhollow Dr

4424 Woodhollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4424 Woodhollow Drive, Dallas, TX 75237
Redbird

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
internet access
Oak Cliff / South Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $850

Exterior Amenities: Gated entrance, Assigned parking, 4 Laundry rooms, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 942

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Apartment Dispatch 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have any available units?
4424 Woodhollow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have?
Some of 4424 Woodhollow Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4424 Woodhollow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4424 Woodhollow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4424 Woodhollow Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4424 Woodhollow Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4424 Woodhollow Dr offers parking.
Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4424 Woodhollow Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have a pool?
No, 4424 Woodhollow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have accessible units?
No, 4424 Woodhollow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4424 Woodhollow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4424 Woodhollow Dr has units with dishwashers.

