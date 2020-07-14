Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet fireplace ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly carport courtyard hot tub online portal

A distinctive flair for the original...nestled in a reserve urban setting, Parkford Oaks emerges with style and elegance. Located in the heart of Dallas, Parkford Oaks is one of the few communities that represents the spirit of this cutting edge city. The beautiful waterscape that winds through the center of the community creates a unique sense of serenity. Situated between Highland Park and the Central Business District, Parkford Oaks is close to the finest galleries, restaurants, parks and shops.