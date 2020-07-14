All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:12 AM

Parkford Oaks

3443 Mahanna St · (202) 335-7720
Location

3443 Mahanna St, Dallas, TX 75235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3304 · Avail. Jul 31

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1111 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Parkford Oaks.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
carport
courtyard
hot tub
online portal
A distinctive flair for the original...nestled in a reserve urban setting, Parkford Oaks emerges with style and elegance. Located in the heart of Dallas, Parkford Oaks is one of the few communities that represents the spirit of this cutting edge city. The beautiful waterscape that winds through the center of the community creates a unique sense of serenity. Situated between Highland Park and the Central Business District, Parkford Oaks is close to the finest galleries, restaurants, parks and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $60 for joint applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $10 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 60lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Parkford Oaks have any available units?
Parkford Oaks has 20 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Parkford Oaks have?
Some of Parkford Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Parkford Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Parkford Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Parkford Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Parkford Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Parkford Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Parkford Oaks offers parking.
Does Parkford Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Parkford Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Parkford Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Parkford Oaks has a pool.
Does Parkford Oaks have accessible units?
No, Parkford Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Parkford Oaks have units with dishwashers?
No, Parkford Oaks does not have units with dishwashers.

