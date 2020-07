Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym green community parking pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed coffee bar courtyard game room online portal pet friendly

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Introducing Brand New Luxury Apartments. Crafted with the imaginative combination of reclaimed brick, glass, art and metals. Discover the new jewel of the UT Southwestern neighborhood. The Southwestern has thoughtfully planned one and two bedroom homes that are sure to fit every urban lifestyle. During your down time we have a resort inspired salt water pool and state of the art fitness center. We also offer a business center, conference room and custom tailored lounge for you to take care of business or surf the web. There is always a wealth of luxury, convenience and activities here at The Southwestern.