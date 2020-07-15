Amenities
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX. Conveniently located near I-635 and US-75, Shoreview Flats is close to major employers within Dallas and Richardson, and will provide residents with easy access to nearby outdoor recreation at White Rock Lake Park and shopping at NorthPark Center. This pet-friendly community is a four-story enclosed building that will offer airconditioned corridors, elevator service, co-working spaces, an on-site fitness center, and gorgeous Dallas Cityline views. Each apartment home will be elegantly designed and include contemporary interiors with two-finish packages options, polished concrete floors or wood-style flooring, a full-sized washer/dryer, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. To learn more about our current availability, contact a member of our professional sales team today!