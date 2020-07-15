All apartments in Dallas
Shoreview Flats
Last updated July 15 2020 at 2:48 AM

Shoreview Flats

10151 Shoreview Rd · (214) 817-2033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Brand-new apartments w/ immediate occupancy available. Offering 8 WEEKS FREE! 1BR's starting at $1,060/mo & 2BR's starting at $1,690/mo with special.
Location

10151 Shoreview Rd, Dallas, TX 75238
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 31 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 309 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

See 41+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 107 · Avail. now

$1,945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 113 · Avail. now

$1,960

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1080 sqft

See 16+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Shoreview Flats.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
trash valet
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
bocce court
cc payments
community garden
conference room
game room
green community
guest parking
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
NOW OPEN // Located in Northeast Dallas, Shoreview Flats is a brand-new apartment community that will deliver unparalleled luxury living and one- and two-bedroom apartments in Dallas, TX. Conveniently located near I-635 and US-75, Shoreview Flats is close to major employers within Dallas and Richardson, and will provide residents with easy access to nearby outdoor recreation at White Rock Lake Park and shopping at NorthPark Center. This pet-friendly community is a four-story enclosed building that will offer airconditioned corridors, elevator service, co-working spaces, an on-site fitness center, and gorgeous Dallas Cityline views. Each apartment home will be elegantly designed and include contemporary interiors with two-finish packages options, polished concrete floors or wood-style flooring, a full-sized washer/dryer, granite countertops, and stainless-steel appliances. To learn more about our current availability, contact a member of our professional sales team today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 and 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $200 - One Month's Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: Dog Breed Restrictions Apply
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Shoreview Flats have any available units?
Shoreview Flats has 63 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Shoreview Flats have?
Some of Shoreview Flats's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Shoreview Flats currently offering any rent specials?
Shoreview Flats is offering the following rent specials: Brand-new apartments w/ immediate occupancy available. Offering 8 WEEKS FREE! 1BR's starting at $1,060/mo & 2BR's starting at $1,690/mo with special.
Is Shoreview Flats pet-friendly?
Yes, Shoreview Flats is pet friendly.
Does Shoreview Flats offer parking?
Yes, Shoreview Flats offers parking.
Does Shoreview Flats have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Shoreview Flats offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Shoreview Flats have a pool?
Yes, Shoreview Flats has a pool.
Does Shoreview Flats have accessible units?
Yes, Shoreview Flats has accessible units.
Does Shoreview Flats have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Shoreview Flats has units with dishwashers.

