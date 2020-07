Amenities

in unit laundry walk in closets pool fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Very Short term rental only till June 30th. Located near Forest and Midway this property has much to offer including 4 bedrooms, and office, 5 baths, 3 living areas and built-ins galore. The master bedroom located downstairs, has it's own private bath, large walk-in closet and access to the pool out back. The home also includes 2 refrigerators, a wine cooler and a washer and dryer. Pool and lawn maintenance are included..