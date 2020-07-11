All apartments in Dallas
Arrive West End.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

Arrive West End

800 Ross Ave · (214) 238-9515
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
FREE ADMIN! --- VIRTUAL LEASING AVAILABLE! Complete your application and we will waive your admin fee! That's an instant savings of $150! Must move-in before 7/31/20!
Location

800 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX 75202
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5131 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 4122 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 791 sqft

Unit 4127 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3101 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 2101 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 3129 · Avail. now

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1211 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Arrive West End.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
game room
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive West End is ideally located in the historic West End of Dallas near Victory Park. You'll discover a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues in our neighborhood. Take in a game at American Airlines Center, visit the 6th Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, or enjoy a day of natural beauty at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens before returning home to an updated 1 or 2 bedroom apartment home. Arrive West End offers 23 floor plans that include spacious balconies/patios, modern appliance packages, and private washers and dryers. Community amenities such as an on-site fitness center, pool, and rec room all contribute to an active lifestyle and are a few of the many reasons why residents love to call our community home. Call today to schedule your personalized tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Parking garage: $45/month, reserved space is $75.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Arrive West End have any available units?
Arrive West End has 15 units available starting at $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Arrive West End have?
Some of Arrive West End's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Arrive West End currently offering any rent specials?
Arrive West End is offering the following rent specials: FREE ADMIN! --- VIRTUAL LEASING AVAILABLE! Complete your application and we will waive your admin fee! That's an instant savings of $150! Must move-in before 7/31/20!
Is Arrive West End pet-friendly?
Yes, Arrive West End is pet friendly.
Does Arrive West End offer parking?
Yes, Arrive West End offers parking.
Does Arrive West End have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Arrive West End offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Arrive West End have a pool?
Yes, Arrive West End has a pool.
Does Arrive West End have accessible units?
Yes, Arrive West End has accessible units.
Does Arrive West End have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Arrive West End has units with dishwashers.

