Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center cc payments courtyard e-payments fire pit game room guest parking online portal package receiving pool table

Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority! Arrive West End is ideally located in the historic West End of Dallas near Victory Park. You'll discover a wide variety of shops, restaurants, and entertainment venues in our neighborhood. Take in a game at American Airlines Center, visit the 6th Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza, or enjoy a day of natural beauty at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Gardens before returning home to an updated 1 or 2 bedroom apartment home. Arrive West End offers 23 floor plans that include spacious balconies/patios, modern appliance packages, and private washers and dryers. Community amenities such as an on-site fitness center, pool, and rec room all contribute to an active lifestyle and are a few of the many reasons why residents love to call our community home. Call today to schedule your personalized tour!