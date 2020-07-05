All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 19 2019 at 6:40 PM

4225 Mckinney Avenue

4225 Mckinney Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Mckinney Avenue, Dallas, TX 75205
Oak Lawn

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great location and value! Gas, trash, water and monitored alarm are included in the rent. Wonderful townhome style condo with a great floor plan. Split bedroom suites and utility room located on the top floor. Master suite with a jetted tub, separate shower, and large walk-in closet. Open concept kitchen and living room with granite countertops in the kitchen, an eat-in bar, and new hardwood floors throughout the living and dining areas. Oversized attached 2 car tandem garage. Nice fenced-in ground floor patio and 2nd floor balcony. Katy Trail, Travis Walk, Knox Henderson, and Uptown areas are all a short stroll away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have any available units?
4225 Mckinney Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have?
Some of 4225 Mckinney Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 Mckinney Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 Mckinney Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 Mckinney Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4225 Mckinney Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4225 Mckinney Avenue offers parking.
Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4225 Mckinney Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 Mckinney Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 Mckinney Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 Mckinney Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 Mckinney Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

