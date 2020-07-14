All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 PM

RALEIGH

Open Now until 6pm
1001 Grigsby Avenue · (865) 419-4772
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1001 Grigsby Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 31

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 206 · Avail. Jul 31

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from RALEIGH.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: home is at a trendy and tranquil boutique resort

Step into an art deco style home that looks and feels like a five-star getaway. The experience of the custom designed courtyard hits all of the senses–tranquil music in the garden, soft splashes of the fountain, and twinkling lights that create a green glow from the trees right into your living room.

What’s outdoors:

Beautiful Mediterranean art deco curb appeal
A lush garden courtyard adorned with designer outdoor furniture and a tranquil fountain
Contemporary outdoor dining areas with a large wood burning fireplace
Music and soft outdoor lighting creates a relaxing ambiance
Spacious pet-friendly property

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Stylish chandeliers with distinct character
Double french doors that lead to the outdoor courtyard oasis
An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including mosaic and ceramic tile countertops
and so much more!

Property style profile: distinc

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: 40 lbs, aggressive breed
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Covered: $40/month, open lot, gated. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does RALEIGH have any available units?
RALEIGH has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does RALEIGH have?
Some of RALEIGH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is RALEIGH currently offering any rent specials?
RALEIGH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is RALEIGH pet-friendly?
Yes, RALEIGH is pet friendly.
Does RALEIGH offer parking?
Yes, RALEIGH offers parking.
Does RALEIGH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, RALEIGH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does RALEIGH have a pool?
Yes, RALEIGH has a pool.
Does RALEIGH have accessible units?
No, RALEIGH does not have accessible units.
Does RALEIGH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, RALEIGH has units with dishwashers.
