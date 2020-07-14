Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: home is at a trendy and tranquil boutique resort



Step into an art deco style home that looks and feels like a five-star getaway. The experience of the custom designed courtyard hits all of the senses–tranquil music in the garden, soft splashes of the fountain, and twinkling lights that create a green glow from the trees right into your living room.



What’s outdoors:



Beautiful Mediterranean art deco curb appeal

A lush garden courtyard adorned with designer outdoor furniture and a tranquil fountain

Contemporary outdoor dining areas with a large wood burning fireplace

Music and soft outdoor lighting creates a relaxing ambiance

Spacious pet-friendly property



What’s indoors:



Elegant hardwood floors throughout

Stylish chandeliers with distinct character

Double french doors that lead to the outdoor courtyard oasis

An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including mosaic and ceramic tile countertops

and so much more!



Property style profile: distinc