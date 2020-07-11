Amenities

Unit Amenities stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly concierge dog park doorman internet access

Call us today to schedule a tour! Wrapped around the innerlake running trailand yes, two lakesthis is a gorgeous, central neighborhood, and an optimum place to experience the energy, activity and beauty of The Village. Lakes is a go-to spot for the whole community, where residents come for the water, the trees, and to enjoy the wildlife from ducks to fish and turtles. This classic neighborhood feels like youve left the city and are living in an urban oasis.The Village Guru knows the neighborhood like noneother. Take a private tour with the ultimate insider to see what life at Lakes is all about.NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIESOne- and two-bedroom residencesTwo poolsPoolside grilling areasSurrounded by nature: lakes, trees, wildlifeCentral location for exercise (running and bike trails)Large floor plans, with stainless steel appliances in select unitsResidential recycling programClose to The Village NextAccess to The Village Lifestyle Center