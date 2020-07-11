All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:00 AM

Village Lakes

Open Now until 5:30pm
8610 Southwestern Blvd · (606) 268-3316
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8610 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3211 · Avail. now

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 0916 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,374

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 779 sqft

Unit 2908 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,432

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 809 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0403 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 0616 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

Unit 3907 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,404

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 879 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Lakes.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
cable included
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
concierge
dog park
doorman
internet access
Call us today to schedule a tour! Wrapped around the innerlake running trailand yes, two lakesthis is a gorgeous, central neighborhood, and an optimum place to experience the energy, activity and beauty of The Village. Lakes is a go-to spot for the whole community, where residents come for the water, the trees, and to enjoy the wildlife from ducks to fish and turtles. This classic neighborhood feels like youve left the city and are living in an urban oasis.The Village Guru knows the neighborhood like noneother. Take a private tour with the ultimate insider to see what life at Lakes is all about.NEIGHBORHOOD AMENITIESOne- and two-bedroom residencesTwo poolsPoolside grilling areasSurrounded by nature: lakes, trees, wildlifeCentral location for exercise (running and bike trails)Large floor plans, with stainless steel appliances in select unitsResidential recycling programClose to The Village NextAccess to The Village Lifestyle Center

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $250 (1 Bedroom) $350 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 ($250 refundable)
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 65lbs
Parking Details: $35 Covered and Reserved Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Village Lakes have any available units?
Village Lakes has 23 units available starting at $1,354 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Lakes have?
Some of Village Lakes's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Village Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Village Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Village Lakes offers parking.
Does Village Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Lakes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Village Lakes has a pool.
Does Village Lakes have accessible units?
No, Village Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Village Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Lakes has units with dishwashers.
