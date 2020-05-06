All apartments in Dallas
4224 Sexton Lane
4224 Sexton Lane

4224 Sexton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4224 Sexton Lane, Dallas, TX 75229
Royalwood Estate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SPECTACULAR mid-century modern remodel!! Exquisite gourmet kitchen centers home with gas pro-style range, soft-close drawers, gorgeous granite countertops, classy backsplash, modern fixtures, and wine fridge. Red oak solid wood floors throughout; New in 2017 HVAC, ducts, electrical panel, Andersen windows etc. Baths adorn with designer touches, natural stone marble, Italian porcelain and more. Huge kitchen opens to living+breakfast versatile space excellent for entertaining. Master boasts his and her separate closets, private bath with oversized shower, and an ensuite ebar! Included in square footage is apartment above the garage with many possibilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4224 Sexton Lane have any available units?
4224 Sexton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 4224 Sexton Lane have?
Some of 4224 Sexton Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4224 Sexton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4224 Sexton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4224 Sexton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4224 Sexton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 4224 Sexton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4224 Sexton Lane offers parking.
Does 4224 Sexton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4224 Sexton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4224 Sexton Lane have a pool?
No, 4224 Sexton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4224 Sexton Lane have accessible units?
No, 4224 Sexton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4224 Sexton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4224 Sexton Lane has units with dishwashers.

