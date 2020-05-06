4224 Sexton Lane

Amenities

SPECTACULAR mid-century modern remodel!! Exquisite gourmet kitchen centers home with gas pro-style range, soft-close drawers, gorgeous granite countertops, classy backsplash, modern fixtures, and wine fridge. Red oak solid wood floors throughout; New in 2017 HVAC, ducts, electrical panel, Andersen windows etc. Baths adorn with designer touches, natural stone marble, Italian porcelain and more. Huge kitchen opens to living+breakfast versatile space excellent for entertaining. Master boasts his and her separate closets, private bath with oversized shower, and an ensuite ebar! Included in square footage is apartment above the garage with many possibilities!