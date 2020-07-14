Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed garage parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage clubhouse conference room dog park fire pit internet access media room package receiving

Welcome to One Dallas Center, luxury residential community featuring elegant and sophisticated apartment living in Downtown Dallas. These spacious Dallas high-rise apartments grant you access to fantastic amenities, including contemporary kitchens outfitted with granite countertops and a living room decorated with accent walls and hardwood floors. Most of all, these Downtown Dallas, TX apartments are crafted with the care and comfort you require for residing within this great city! One Dallas Center offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.