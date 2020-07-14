All apartments in Dallas
One Dallas Center

350 N St Paul St · (214) 238-9307
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 N St Paul St, Dallas, TX 75201
Downtown Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2111 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,601

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 2008 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,611

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 2713 · Avail. now

$1,671

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from One Dallas Center.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
cats allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
clubhouse
conference room
dog park
fire pit
internet access
media room
package receiving
Welcome to One Dallas Center, luxury residential community featuring elegant and sophisticated apartment living in Downtown Dallas. These spacious Dallas high-rise apartments grant you access to fantastic amenities, including contemporary kitchens outfitted with granite countertops and a living room decorated with accent walls and hardwood floors. Most of all, these Downtown Dallas, TX apartments are crafted with the care and comfort you require for residing within this great city! One Dallas Center offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does One Dallas Center have any available units?
One Dallas Center has 14 units available starting at $1,601 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does One Dallas Center have?
Some of One Dallas Center's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is One Dallas Center currently offering any rent specials?
One Dallas Center is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is One Dallas Center pet-friendly?
Yes, One Dallas Center is pet friendly.
Does One Dallas Center offer parking?
Yes, One Dallas Center offers parking.
Does One Dallas Center have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, One Dallas Center offers units with in unit laundry.
Does One Dallas Center have a pool?
Yes, One Dallas Center has a pool.
Does One Dallas Center have accessible units?
No, One Dallas Center does not have accessible units.
Does One Dallas Center have units with dishwashers?
Yes, One Dallas Center has units with dishwashers.
