Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Village Upper East Side
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Village Upper East Side

8705 Southwestern Blvd · (970) 398-3776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8705 Southwestern Blvd, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 41 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10312 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,310

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 559 sqft

Unit 12305 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 764 sqft

Unit 12204 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,385

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 767 sqft

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16301 · Avail. Jul 29

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1240 sqft

Unit 09205 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 13203 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Village Upper East Side.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
community garden
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
concierge
new construction
trash valet
Call us today to schedule a tour!Lush with landscaping and alive with energy, Upper East Side is one of the newest neighborhoods in The Village. This community is centered around thoughtful, one-of-a-kind community amenities, designed from the ground up in 2014 (after Northbridge, Westside and Dakota). Produce doesn't get any more local than that grown in your urban garden. Workouts happen in a private fitness center with a cycling studio. Friends are nearby; you can catch them, as well as live music or your favorite food truck in The Square. The infinity pool looks out onto The Grove - 22,000 square feet of green space and the site of everything from movie screenings to grilling challenges. You enter Upper East Side by bridge, crossing a creek. As you come up the hill and enter your home, you discover one of the best-kept secrets in Dallas. Neighborhood amenities include an infinity-edge pool and poolside cabanas, a lap pool, hot tubs, cold plunge, poolside grilling area, summer kitchen, private fitness center with cycling and cardio studios, weekly complimentary fitness classes, Upper East Side cafe with a resident-exclusive barista, a community garden, private courtyards and fountains. Our units range from cozy studios to spacious three bedrooms with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steal Whirlpool appliances and Grohe fixtures. The Village Guru knows the neighborhood like none-other. Take a private tour with the ultimate insider to see what life at Upper East Side is all about.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1 bedroom, $350 2 bedroom, $450 3 bedroom
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: 65lbs and bree restrictions
Parking Details: Garages and parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Village Upper East Side have any available units?
Village Upper East Side has 29 units available starting at $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Village Upper East Side have?
Some of Village Upper East Side's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Village Upper East Side currently offering any rent specials?
Village Upper East Side is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Village Upper East Side pet-friendly?
Yes, Village Upper East Side is pet friendly.
Does Village Upper East Side offer parking?
Yes, Village Upper East Side offers parking.
Does Village Upper East Side have units with washers and dryers?
No, Village Upper East Side does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Village Upper East Side have a pool?
Yes, Village Upper East Side has a pool.
Does Village Upper East Side have accessible units?
Yes, Village Upper East Side has accessible units.
Does Village Upper East Side have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Village Upper East Side has units with dishwashers.

