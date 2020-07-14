Village Upper East Side.

Amenities

Call us today to schedule a tour!Lush with landscaping and alive with energy, Upper East Side is one of the newest neighborhoods in The Village. This community is centered around thoughtful, one-of-a-kind community amenities, designed from the ground up in 2014 (after Northbridge, Westside and Dakota). Produce doesn't get any more local than that grown in your urban garden. Workouts happen in a private fitness center with a cycling studio. Friends are nearby; you can catch them, as well as live music or your favorite food truck in The Square. The infinity pool looks out onto The Grove - 22,000 square feet of green space and the site of everything from movie screenings to grilling challenges. You enter Upper East Side by bridge, crossing a creek. As you come up the hill and enter your home, you discover one of the best-kept secrets in Dallas. Neighborhood amenities include an infinity-edge pool and poolside cabanas, a lap pool, hot tubs, cold plunge, poolside grilling area, summer kitchen, private fitness center with cycling and cardio studios, weekly complimentary fitness classes, Upper East Side cafe with a resident-exclusive barista, a community garden, private courtyards and fountains. Our units range from cozy studios to spacious three bedrooms with granite countertops, hardwood floors, stainless steal Whirlpool appliances and Grohe fixtures. The Village Guru knows the neighborhood like none-other. Take a private tour with the ultimate insider to see what life at Upper East Side is all about.