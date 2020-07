Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

New Year New Home! This spacious 1 bedroom condo in the heart of Oak Lawn is ready for you! Stainless and black appliances, granite counters, beautiful floors and a balcony for your enjoyment. Walk or Uber to the best entertainment and activities Dallas has to offer! This one is a must see and won't last long! Second living area makes a great office or study. Pets will be approved on a case by case basis.