All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like London.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
London
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

London

5601 Gaston Ave · (217) 626-4033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5601 Gaston Ave, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 205 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 215 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. now

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from London.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
in unit laundry
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you think mod British style (and accents!) are drop dead sexy

World-class London flair and design comes alive in Lakewood. The property pops with bold yellow accents and vibrant textiles in a lush green courtyard fit for the King and Queen of England.

What’s outdoors:

A magazine-worthy infinity pool and spa-like jacuzzi
A lively private courtyard surrounded by 100-year old Oak trees
Oversized modern chandeliers and custom-designed lounge furniture
Gourmet outdoor kitchen and BBQ fit for a king with a 16ft dining table and 20ft bar with built in fire burners for lux flair
Coiffed lime green topiaries
A courtyard with a soundtrack–music piped in to create a festive vibe
Private yards and front patios

What’s indoors:

Contemporary European-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances
Super stylish custom chandeliers
Quartz and marble countertops in kitchen and baths
Natural slate stone laid in the bathrooms
Designer hardwood flooring throughout
and

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400-$500
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: 0 - 20 pounds on properties that allow dogs on 2nd floor. 0 - 30 pounds on all first floor units with yards. 31 - 50 pounds on all first floor units with yards
Cats
deposit: $300
restrictions: Allowed on all properties except 5200 Gaston (Green House) or 5002 Junius (Modern)
Parking Details: Covered lot. open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does London have any available units?
London has 6 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does London have?
Some of London's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is London currently offering any rent specials?
London is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is London pet-friendly?
Yes, London is pet friendly.
Does London offer parking?
Yes, London offers parking.
Does London have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, London offers units with in unit laundry.
Does London have a pool?
Yes, London has a pool.
Does London have accessible units?
No, London does not have accessible units.
Does London have units with dishwashers?
Yes, London has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for London?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Mondrian Cityplace
3000 Blackburn St
Dallas, TX 75204
Encore Swiss Avenue
4217 Swiss Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
Grand Manor
4502 Reiger Avenue
Dallas, TX 75246
Ladera
3939 Trinity Mills Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Jefferson West Love
2293 Hawes Avenue
Dallas, TX 75235
Modera Hall Street
1800 N Hall St
Dallas, TX 75204
Village Upper East Side
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity