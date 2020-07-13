Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning in unit laundry smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Live here if: you think mod British style (and accents!) are drop dead sexy



World-class London flair and design comes alive in Lakewood. The property pops with bold yellow accents and vibrant textiles in a lush green courtyard fit for the King and Queen of England.



What’s outdoors:



A magazine-worthy infinity pool and spa-like jacuzzi

A lively private courtyard surrounded by 100-year old Oak trees

Oversized modern chandeliers and custom-designed lounge furniture

Gourmet outdoor kitchen and BBQ fit for a king with a 16ft dining table and 20ft bar with built in fire burners for lux flair

Coiffed lime green topiaries

A courtyard with a soundtrack–music piped in to create a festive vibe

Private yards and front patios



What’s indoors:



Contemporary European-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances

Super stylish custom chandeliers

Quartz and marble countertops in kitchen and baths

Natural slate stone laid in the bathrooms

Designer hardwood flooring throughout

