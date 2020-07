Aberdeen at Bellmar.

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar gym pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly carport cc payments e-payments internet access online portal package receiving

Midtown Apartments for rent in the Heart of Dallas. Offering nine distinctive floor plans including studio, one and two bedroom apartments to choose from, each apartment home has its own unique characteristics for enhancing comfort, style and exquisite design. Multi-Million Dollar Renovations underway including Quartz Countertops, Wood Style Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances and Nickel Fixtures/Hardware. Aberdeen @ Bellmar is conveniently located in Dallas and provides an exceptional mix of stores and restaurants to serve your shopping and entertainment needs . Your new home is only a few steps away from North Park Mall and a short car ride to the famous Uptown Dallas. Our community is also located next to the finest Universities such as The Art Institute of Dallas, Argosy University, SMU (Southern Methodist University); just to name a few. We invite you to come and share the experience of Aberdeen @ Bellmar on a personalized grand tour.