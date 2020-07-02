All apartments in Dallas
3900 Singleton Blvd

3900 Singleton Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3900 Singleton Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75212

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Apartment Amenities

Quartz Kitchen & Bath Countertops

Ceiling fans in Living and Bedroom

Wall mounted variable fan controls

Clean Steel Appliances

Under mount kitchen & bath sink

Picture framed bath mirrors

Faux wood blinds

Wood style flooring

Walk in Closets

Raised Panel Doors

USB Outlets

Internet controlled thermostat

Tile kitchen backsplash

Skaler style kitchen cabinets

Accent Wall

Rounded S/R Wall Corners

Full Size Connections

Garden & Soaker Tubs

Stand Up Showers

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Walkable Restaurants and Bars

Swimming Pool with Cabanas and Grills

Pet Spa

Bike Storage Room

Car Charging Station

Roof Top Terrace

Enhanced mail and package delivery center

Fitness Center

Video on Demand

Free Social Events and Fitness Classes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3900 Singleton Blvd have any available units?
3900 Singleton Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3900 Singleton Blvd have?
Some of 3900 Singleton Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3900 Singleton Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3900 Singleton Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3900 Singleton Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3900 Singleton Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3900 Singleton Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3900 Singleton Blvd offers parking.
Does 3900 Singleton Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3900 Singleton Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3900 Singleton Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 3900 Singleton Blvd has a pool.
Does 3900 Singleton Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 3900 Singleton Blvd has accessible units.
Does 3900 Singleton Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3900 Singleton Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

