3900 Singleton Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities accessible car charging carport gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage internet access

Hello!



I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.



-------------------------------------------------

You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.



Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Quartz Kitchen & Bath Countertops



Ceiling fans in Living and Bedroom



Wall mounted variable fan controls



Clean Steel Appliances



Under mount kitchen & bath sink



Picture framed bath mirrors



Faux wood blinds



Wood style flooring



Walk in Closets



Raised Panel Doors



USB Outlets



Internet controlled thermostat



Tile kitchen backsplash



Skaler style kitchen cabinets



Accent Wall



Rounded S/R Wall Corners



Full Size Connections



Garden & Soaker Tubs



Stand Up Showers



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Walkable Restaurants and Bars



Swimming Pool with Cabanas and Grills



Pet Spa



Bike Storage Room



Car Charging Station



Roof Top Terrace



Enhanced mail and package delivery center



Fitness Center



Video on Demand



Free Social Events and Fitness Classes