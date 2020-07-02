3900 Singleton Blvd

Amenities
Hello!
I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a magical apartment locating genie in a bottle. I was born and raised here in Dallas, and I'm obsessed with helping people fall in love with the city as much as I have. I have an entire process designed to take all the stress and annoyance out of finding new apartments. Plus, I'm free to work with! Message me on my website or phone so we can get this apartment hunting party started.
-------------------------------------------------
You're in the middle of a heated meeting in your fancy new boardroom, the one with the live cherrywood table lined with tastefully selected leather swivel chairs from that world-renowned Swedish designer. Anyways, you're intensely negotiating with a group of investors who are seriously considering purchasing your company for many millions of dollars. It's that company you started when you serendipitously espoused that awesome idea while being all zen in your spectacularly designed luxury apartment. You know, creating the world's largest online market for handcrafted doggie shoes.
Anyways, through deft statesmanship, clever negotiating, and maybe even a little shady back-room dealing, you've secured a huge buyout worth lots of millions, shocking analysts all over the world. Victory has arrived! All because of that awesome new apartment that you got. What a crazy world right?!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Quartz Kitchen & Bath Countertops
Ceiling fans in Living and Bedroom
Wall mounted variable fan controls
Clean Steel Appliances
Under mount kitchen & bath sink
Picture framed bath mirrors
Faux wood blinds
Wood style flooring
Walk in Closets
Raised Panel Doors
USB Outlets
Internet controlled thermostat
Tile kitchen backsplash
Skaler style kitchen cabinets
Accent Wall
Rounded S/R Wall Corners
Full Size Connections
Garden & Soaker Tubs
Stand Up Showers
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Walkable Restaurants and Bars
Swimming Pool with Cabanas and Grills
Pet Spa
Bike Storage Room
Car Charging Station
Roof Top Terrace
Enhanced mail and package delivery center
Fitness Center
Video on Demand
Free Social Events and Fitness Classes