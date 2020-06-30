All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 5:32 PM

Avondale at Bellmar

Open Now until 6pm
10830 Stone Canyon Rd · (224) 223-1252
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Move in by July 30th & Receive up to $200 off the First Full Rent on select Apartment Homes-Restrictions apply*
Location

10830 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2110 · Avail. Aug 5

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 472 sqft

Unit 3106 · Avail. Sep 8

$780

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

Unit 2420 · Avail. Sep 19

$790

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 474 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1426 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,030

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 2222 · Avail. Sep 25

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 903 sqft

Unit 3421 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avondale at Bellmar.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Avondale Parc @ Bellmar is a community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer studios, one and two bedroom apartment homes with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances that we know you will love! Whether you want to relax by our resort style pool, take advantage of our indoor fitness center, Avondale Parc @ Bellmar is sure to have something for you. We are close to shopping, dining and entertainment and have easy access to North Central Expressway/I75 and LBJ/635 freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 administration fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $25 valet, $2 pest control, $3 gas, $3 trash disposal
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Other. Open Parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avondale at Bellmar have any available units?
Avondale at Bellmar has 26 units available starting at $780 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Avondale at Bellmar have?
Some of Avondale at Bellmar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avondale at Bellmar currently offering any rent specials?
Avondale at Bellmar is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 30th & Receive up to $200 off the First Full Rent on select Apartment Homes-Restrictions apply*
Is Avondale at Bellmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Avondale at Bellmar is pet friendly.
Does Avondale at Bellmar offer parking?
Yes, Avondale at Bellmar offers parking.
Does Avondale at Bellmar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avondale at Bellmar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avondale at Bellmar have a pool?
Yes, Avondale at Bellmar has a pool.
Does Avondale at Bellmar have accessible units?
No, Avondale at Bellmar does not have accessible units.
Does Avondale at Bellmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avondale at Bellmar has units with dishwashers.
