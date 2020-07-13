Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly bbq/grill carport internet access key fob access new construction online portal smoke-free community

Magnolia On Zang is a boutique-style apartment community located next to the historical Bishop Arts District in the heart of North Oak Cliff. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most charming and electric neighborhoods. This area is home to over 60 independent boutiques, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters and art galleries, and is situated in the heart of the newly revitalized North Oak Cliff, one of Dallas' most unique neighborhoods. Located between sixth and seventh, these apartments in Bishop Arts District Dallas provide a neighborhood with enriched, century-old buildings and a wealth of vintage chic. The neighborhood epitomizes the uptown urban vice, yet has retained its electric and charming small town feel. Please call our leasing office for more details.