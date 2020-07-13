All apartments in Dallas
Magnolia on Zang
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:16 AM

Magnolia on Zang

901 N Zang Blvd · (469) 214-0890
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 N Zang Blvd, Dallas, TX 75208
Kidd Springs

Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 303 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,303

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,357

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 743 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Unit 118 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Magnolia on Zang.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
smoke-free community
Magnolia On Zang is a boutique-style apartment community located next to the historical Bishop Arts District in the heart of North Oak Cliff. Featuring spacious one and two-bedroom apartments with high-end finishes, our community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents with an environmentally sustainable, state-of-the-art living experience while integrating seamlessly with one of Dallas' most charming and electric neighborhoods. This area is home to over 60 independent boutiques, restaurants, bars, coffee shops, theaters and art galleries, and is situated in the heart of the newly revitalized North Oak Cliff, one of Dallas' most unique neighborhoods. Located between sixth and seventh, these apartments in Bishop Arts District Dallas provide a neighborhood with enriched, century-old buildings and a wealth of vintage chic. The neighborhood epitomizes the uptown urban vice, yet has retained its electric and charming small town feel. Please call our leasing office for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300 (1 Bedroom) / $500 (2 Bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $15 convenience fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 200.00
rent: 30.00
limit: 2
restrictions: We welcome up to 2 pets per apartment home. Breed restrictions apply. No weight limit. We accept cats and dogs. Monthly pet rent is $15 per pet. There is a $200 pet deposit. There is also a $300 pet fee. Please call our leasing office for complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Other. Garage parking and gated parking courts available. Please call our leasing office for parking policy.
Storage Details: Rentable storage available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Magnolia on Zang have any available units?
Magnolia on Zang has 5 units available starting at $1,303 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Magnolia on Zang have?
Some of Magnolia on Zang's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Magnolia on Zang currently offering any rent specials?
Magnolia on Zang is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Magnolia on Zang pet-friendly?
Yes, Magnolia on Zang is pet friendly.
Does Magnolia on Zang offer parking?
Yes, Magnolia on Zang offers parking.
Does Magnolia on Zang have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Magnolia on Zang offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Magnolia on Zang have a pool?
No, Magnolia on Zang does not have a pool.
Does Magnolia on Zang have accessible units?
No, Magnolia on Zang does not have accessible units.
Does Magnolia on Zang have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Magnolia on Zang has units with dishwashers.
