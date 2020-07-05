3860 Highgrove Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage new construction

Sophisticated modern new construction in sought after Midway Hollow with phenomenal finish outs, tons of natural light & open concept living. Each space in this 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home was thoughtfully created with a refined designer eye & offers indoor-outdoor entertainment opportunities. Chef quality kitchen with quartz counters, gas cooktop, built in refrigerator & large prep island. Master retreat with bonus room perfect for private office or exercise area. Master bath features separate vanities, soaking tub, custom closet & walk in shower. Private backyard with covered patio & open deck! Also available by the same builder: 3827 Van Ness!