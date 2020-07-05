All apartments in Dallas
3860 Highgrove Drive
Last updated May 7 2019

3860 Highgrove Drive

3860 Highgrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3860 Highgrove Drive, Dallas, TX 75220
Midway Hollow

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
gym
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
new construction
Sophisticated modern new construction in sought after Midway Hollow with phenomenal finish outs, tons of natural light & open concept living. Each space in this 4 bedroom, 3.1 bathroom home was thoughtfully created with a refined designer eye & offers indoor-outdoor entertainment opportunities. Chef quality kitchen with quartz counters, gas cooktop, built in refrigerator & large prep island. Master retreat with bonus room perfect for private office or exercise area. Master bath features separate vanities, soaking tub, custom closet & walk in shower. Private backyard with covered patio & open deck! Also available by the same builder: 3827 Van Ness!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 Highgrove Drive have any available units?
3860 Highgrove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 Highgrove Drive have?
Some of 3860 Highgrove Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 Highgrove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3860 Highgrove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 Highgrove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3860 Highgrove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 3860 Highgrove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3860 Highgrove Drive offers parking.
Does 3860 Highgrove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 Highgrove Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 Highgrove Drive have a pool?
No, 3860 Highgrove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3860 Highgrove Drive have accessible units?
No, 3860 Highgrove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 Highgrove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 Highgrove Drive has units with dishwashers.

