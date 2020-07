Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking conference room e-payments green community guest parking internet cafe key fob access lobby media room online portal pool table smoke-free community trash valet

Our historic 35-story building is located in the heart of Downtown Dallas with shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment right outside your door. Explore the new Pacific Park where your furry roommate will have a chance to meet some new faces. Should you want to travel to West Village, Mockingbird Station or even further for more experiences, the DART is right outside and ready to take you on a quick train ride to explore. Prefer to stay in? Indulge at your relaxing rooftop pool, located on the 35th floor, with private cabanas, televisions and grilling stations. Fall in love with the amazing views of the Dallas skyline.