All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like The Saxony Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
The Saxony Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Saxony Apartments

14601 Montfort Dr · (972) 362-2072
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Fee Reduction
Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

14601 Montfort Dr, Dallas, TX 75254

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1438 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 0324 · Avail. now

$1,015

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Unit 1541 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1023 · Avail. now

$1,382

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1311 · Avail. now

$1,398

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

Unit 1003 · Avail. now

$1,403

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1092 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Saxony Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
garage
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
alarm system
business center
conference room
putting green
bbq/grill
bike storage
lobby
online portal
package receiving
The Saxony in Addison provides you with all the comfort, service and luxury that you could ever want from your rental apartment community. Inside, the rental apartments replicate custom-design homes, featuring crown molding throughout, bay windows, huge Roman soaking bathtubs, walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, wood-burning fireplaces, and formal dining rooms. This apartment community is covered with mature trees, lush jasmine, and quiet courtyards with soothing water fountains. Enjoy a short walk from your apartment to the Saxony Apartments many wonderful amenities, including two resort-style pools and spas, a racquetball court, sauna, and a 24 hour fitness center complete with locker rooms and weekly aerobics classes, all available inside this gated community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person, $200 admin fee due at the time of application
Deposit: $200- $300
Additional: $40/month amenity fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150
fee: $150
limit: 2 Pets Maximum
rent: $20/mo per pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 25 lb Maximum
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Saxony Apartments have any available units?
The Saxony Apartments has 28 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Saxony Apartments have?
Some of The Saxony Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Saxony Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Saxony Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FIRSTLOOK - Come Take a Social Distancing Tour & Receive $25 OFF Admin Fee - $25.00 off
Is The Saxony Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Saxony Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Saxony Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Saxony Apartments offers parking.
Does The Saxony Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Saxony Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Saxony Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Saxony Apartments has a pool.
Does The Saxony Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Saxony Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Saxony Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Saxony Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Saxony Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Berkshire Amber
5519 Arapaho Rd
Dallas, TX 75248
Greenhouse Villas
5310 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
Modera Dallas Midtown
13001 Cornell Dr
Dallas, TX 75240
5656
5636 Spring Valley Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Preston Creek Apartments
5902 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Bel Air Park
3737 Timberglen Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Post Vineyard
2815 Allen Street, Ste 120
Dallas, TX 75204
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity