Amenities
The Saxony in Addison provides you with all the comfort, service and luxury that you could ever want from your rental apartment community. Inside, the rental apartments replicate custom-design homes, featuring crown molding throughout, bay windows, huge Roman soaking bathtubs, walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, wood-burning fireplaces, and formal dining rooms. This apartment community is covered with mature trees, lush jasmine, and quiet courtyards with soothing water fountains. Enjoy a short walk from your apartment to the Saxony Apartments many wonderful amenities, including two resort-style pools and spas, a racquetball court, sauna, and a 24 hour fitness center complete with locker rooms and weekly aerobics classes, all available inside this gated community.