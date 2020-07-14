Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning carpet furnished garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge courtyard 24hr gym parking pool racquetball court 24hr maintenance garage hot tub internet access sauna valet service alarm system business center conference room putting green bbq/grill bike storage lobby online portal package receiving

The Saxony in Addison provides you with all the comfort, service and luxury that you could ever want from your rental apartment community. Inside, the rental apartments replicate custom-design homes, featuring crown molding throughout, bay windows, huge Roman soaking bathtubs, walk-in closets, kitchen pantries, wood-burning fireplaces, and formal dining rooms. This apartment community is covered with mature trees, lush jasmine, and quiet courtyards with soothing water fountains. Enjoy a short walk from your apartment to the Saxony Apartments many wonderful amenities, including two resort-style pools and spas, a racquetball court, sauna, and a 24 hour fitness center complete with locker rooms and weekly aerobics classes, all available inside this gated community.