2703 Running Brook Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Nice single story brick home on cul-de-sac minutes from White Rock Lake. Newer flooring. Living area with gas fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and small breakfast area. Garage was converted to large master bedroom with closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Study or could be a bedroom with closet being added. Two other bedrooms plus two baths. Bathrooms with new sinks. Huge backyard with two open patios. Two story studio for artist place to work or man cave.