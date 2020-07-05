All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2703 Running Brook Lane

2703 Running Brook Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2703 Running Brook Ln, Dallas, TX 75228
Las Casas

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story brick home on cul-de-sac minutes from White Rock Lake. Newer flooring. Living area with gas fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and small breakfast area. Garage was converted to large master bedroom with closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Study or could be a bedroom with closet being added. Two other bedrooms plus two baths. Bathrooms with new sinks. Huge backyard with two open patios. Two story studio for artist place to work or man cave.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have any available units?
2703 Running Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Running Brook Lane have?
Some of 2703 Running Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Running Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Running Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2703 Running Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2703 Running Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2703 Running Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2703 Running Brook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 2703 Running Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 2703 Running Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2703 Running Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.

