Nice single story brick home on cul-de-sac minutes from White Rock Lake. Newer flooring. Living area with gas fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with ceramic tile floors and small breakfast area. Garage was converted to large master bedroom with closet. Master bath with tub and separate shower. Study or could be a bedroom with closet being added. Two other bedrooms plus two baths. Bathrooms with new sinks. Huge backyard with two open patios. Two story studio for artist place to work or man cave.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2703 Running Brook Lane have any available units?
2703 Running Brook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 2703 Running Brook Lane have?
Some of 2703 Running Brook Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2703 Running Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2703 Running Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.