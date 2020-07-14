Vantage Point Apartments.

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 Admim Fee, $9 Trash, $3 Pest control, $250 Conditional Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Reserve Parking $35, Trash $9.00, Pest Control $3.00.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Contact our leasing office for parking details.
Storage Details: outside on the patios