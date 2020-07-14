All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:05 AM

Vantage Point Apartments

10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy · (252) 787-7242
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Dallas
Location

10700 Woodmeadow Pkwy, Dallas, TX 75228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0241 · Avail. Aug 11

$765

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 512 sqft

Unit 0111 · Avail. Jul 17

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

Unit 0412 · Avail. Sep 3

$795

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 606 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0934 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Unit 0936 · Avail. now

$1,110

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

Unit 0103 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1067 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage Point Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Newly Renovated! Gain a whole new perspective on living at Vantage Point. Located in Northeast Dallas and surrounded by some of the city's greatest attractions, our gated apartment community redefines what it means to live in comfort. Imagine cozying up to an inviting fire pit or kicking back in a relaxing seat as you sip on your beverage of choice-all while overlooking a resort-style pool. That's what you'll get to look forward to at the end of each day living at Vantage Point. Residents rave about our luxuriously designed clubhouse, upgraded fitness center and voluminous living spaces, in addition to covered parking and a convenient clothes care facility. Our apartment buildings continue this luxurious theme with our smartly designed floor plans built to exacting standards with several attractive features. We have one-bedroom apartment options, as well as two-bedroom apartments, and you have your choice of one or two bathrooms. We recently underwent a multi-million dollar ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $50 per person
Deposit: $0
Move-in Fees: $200 Admim Fee, $9 Trash, $3 Pest control, $250 Conditional Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Reserve Parking $35, Trash $9.00, Pest Control $3.00.
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Contact our leasing office for parking details.
Storage Details: outside on the patios

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vantage Point Apartments have any available units?
Vantage Point Apartments has 19 units available starting at $765 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Vantage Point Apartments have?
Some of Vantage Point Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage Point Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage Point Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage Point Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Vantage Point Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartments offers parking.
Does Vantage Point Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Vantage Point Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage Point Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartments has a pool.
Does Vantage Point Apartments have accessible units?
No, Vantage Point Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Vantage Point Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage Point Apartments has units with dishwashers.

