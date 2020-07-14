Vantage Point Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed cats allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center carport coffee bar e-payments key fob access online portal package receiving

Newly Renovated! Gain a whole new perspective on living at Vantage Point. Located in Northeast Dallas and surrounded by some of the city's greatest attractions, our gated apartment community redefines what it means to live in comfort. Imagine cozying up to an inviting fire pit or kicking back in a relaxing seat as you sip on your beverage of choice-all while overlooking a resort-style pool. That's what you'll get to look forward to at the end of each day living at Vantage Point. Residents rave about our luxuriously designed clubhouse, upgraded fitness center and voluminous living spaces, in addition to covered parking and a convenient clothes care facility. Our apartment buildings continue this luxurious theme with our smartly designed floor plans built to exacting standards with several attractive features. We have one-bedroom apartment options, as well as two-bedroom apartments, and you have your choice of one or two bathrooms. We recently underwent a multi-million dollar ...