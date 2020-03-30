1945 BENNETT AVENUE

Amenities

garage gym pool clubhouse bbq/grill

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill garage

1BR / 1Ba 797ft2

apartment

attached garage

Moving for work and looking for an immediate lease takeover - remainder of term is 4 months and the building has very limited 1 Bedroom Units remaining. My apartment is 797 sqft on the top floor of the building. Garage access and close to a ton of cool bars / SMU campus and quick uber rides to any other hot spot in Dallas. The building is approx. 1 year old and I was the first person in my unit - amenities are great with a great pool / grill, awesome gym, lounge areas, etc. Community is really fun and upbeat with several events each month and a lively pool. There is no W/D installed, but can be provided for $50/month (I never got it installed as I personally used the drycleaning / drop off laundry service, which is also in the building).



Base rent is $1,555 - willing to provide a $600 ($150/month - upfront) incentive to take the remaining term off me from October 1 to Jan 31 (4 months remaining on lease). You will need to pass their sc



No Dogs Allowed



