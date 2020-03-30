All apartments in Dallas
Dallas, TX
1945 BENNETT AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1945 BENNETT AVENUE

1945 Bennett Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1945 Bennett Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Amenities

garage
gym
pool
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
garage
1BR / 1Ba 797ft2
apartment
attached garage
Moving for work and looking for an immediate lease takeover - remainder of term is 4 months and the building has very limited 1 Bedroom Units remaining. My apartment is 797 sqft on the top floor of the building. Garage access and close to a ton of cool bars / SMU campus and quick uber rides to any other hot spot in Dallas. The building is approx. 1 year old and I was the first person in my unit - amenities are great with a great pool / grill, awesome gym, lounge areas, etc. Community is really fun and upbeat with several events each month and a lively pool. There is no W/D installed, but can be provided for $50/month (I never got it installed as I personally used the drycleaning / drop off laundry service, which is also in the building).

Base rent is $1,555 - willing to provide a $600 ($150/month - upfront) incentive to take the remaining term off me from October 1 to Jan 31 (4 months remaining on lease). You will need to pass their sc

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE4530380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have any available units?
1945 BENNETT AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have?
Some of 1945 BENNETT AVENUE's amenities include garage, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1945 BENNETT AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1945 BENNETT AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1945 BENNETT AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1945 BENNETT AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1945 BENNETT AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

