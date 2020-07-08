All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like AVALON.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
AVALON
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

AVALON

1002 Annex Avenue · (941) 300-0347
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Old East Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1002 Annex Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 31

$985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AVALON.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
w/d hookup
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
green community
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
racquetball court
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you’ve got a flair for design and trendy boutique living

If you walk to your own beat and embrace originality, the colorful character of the historic 1930’s Avalon will immediately strike a chord. Everything about the property is totally distinct and stylish to the nines. We went all out, designing the lush courtyard in tandem with featured designer Robert Bellamy, named one of Architectural Digest’s top 100 designers in 2015.

What’s outdoors:

A historical landmark with 1930’s art deco curb appeal
A designer courtyard adorned with a life-sized bronze sculpture, a warm wood burning fireplace and a private cabana with a glamorous chandelier
Vibrant outdoor dining area
Beautiful views of a natural paradise

What’s indoors:

Elegant hardwood floors throughout
Stylish chandeliers with 1930’s character, double French doors
Double French doors that lead to the outdoor courtyard oasis
An open kitchen outfitted with modern features including mosaic and ceramic t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 13-24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, gated, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AVALON have any available units?
AVALON has 3 units available starting at $985 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does AVALON have?
Some of AVALON's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AVALON currently offering any rent specials?
AVALON is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AVALON pet-friendly?
Yes, AVALON is pet friendly.
Does AVALON offer parking?
Yes, AVALON offers parking.
Does AVALON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AVALON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AVALON have a pool?
Yes, AVALON has a pool.
Does AVALON have accessible units?
No, AVALON does not have accessible units.
Does AVALON have units with dishwashers?
Yes, AVALON has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for AVALON?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Riverfalls at Bellmar
10570 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
LBJ Station
8997 Vantage Point Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Parc at White Rock
7545 W Northwest Hwy
Dallas, TX 75287
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Northbridge Apartments
8705 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity