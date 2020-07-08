Lease Length: 6, 13-24 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-$400
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: aggressive breed, 40 lbs
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot. Covered: $40/month, gated, open lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.