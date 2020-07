Amenities

parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Guest Quarters (Casita) in back of main house has private entrance with small private fenced in yard, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, tile throughout, ceiling fans with open living area & updated kitchen with stainless steel refrigerator and stove included. No dogs allowed. Application fee of $50 per person over the age of 18 to be in certified funds.........