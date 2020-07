Amenities

very open bright 3 bedroom with game rm or office, new insulted hi efficiency windows granite counter top.split master bed rm with separate shower and tub carpet and laminated wood, all update bathroom with granite counter open court yard, year old A C Heater and hot water heater. great location close all school including U T D. and to park twin lake shopping and restaurant. great Richardson School Bowie Parkhill & Pearce high school new fence