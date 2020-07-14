All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like The Elise.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
The Elise
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Elise

1720 John West Rd · (469) 373-7435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1720 John West Rd, Dallas, TX 75228
Casa Linda

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8-810 · Avail. Aug 31

$685

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 8-813 · Avail. Jul 31

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Unit 1-122 · Avail. Aug 31

$825

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-316 · Avail. Sep 1

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 8-824 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

Unit 6-609 · Avail. now

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 745 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Elise.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
guest parking
Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise. We are a beautiful apartment home community conveniently located by the Town East Mall, great schools, amazing local eateries, and lovely local parks. There's no better location for convenient recreation, business, education and everything else that's part of your life. Your commute will be the easiest part of your day with Interstate 20 just minutes away. Here at The Elise, we offer newly updated one and two bedroom floor plans that were designed with your comfort in mind. Each apartment home features a pantry, walk-in closets, new flooring and ceiling fans. Select homes have wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, and all-electric kitchens. We are pet-friendly, so bring the whole family. We pride ourselves on good customer service and offer all the comfort of graceful living. Our community amenities include easy access to freeways and shopping, on-site maintenance, fitness center and a laundry facility. After a hard days work, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool. Come and see why The Elise is the best-kept secret in Dallas, Texas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 Per Applicant
Deposit: 1 Bed: $150, 2 Beds: $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 per pet (non-refundable)
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply. Maximum adult weight is 25 pounds.
Parking Details: Surface Lot: 2 Spaces per unit.
Storage Details: Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Elise have any available units?
The Elise has 18 units available starting at $685 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Elise have?
Some of The Elise's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Elise currently offering any rent specials?
The Elise is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Elise pet-friendly?
Yes, The Elise is pet friendly.
Does The Elise offer parking?
Yes, The Elise offers parking.
Does The Elise have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Elise does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Elise have a pool?
Yes, The Elise has a pool.
Does The Elise have accessible units?
No, The Elise does not have accessible units.
Does The Elise have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Elise has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Elise?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Magnolia on Gaston
6000 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
The Standard
5920 E University Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Sonoma Apartments
2001 North Fitzhugh Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204
7900 at Park Central
7900 Churchill Way
Dallas, TX 75251
Veridian Place
4849 Haverwood Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Pike West Commerce
444 W Commerce St
Dallas, TX 75208
Magnolia at Inwood Village
7606 Eastern Ave
Dallas, TX 75209

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity