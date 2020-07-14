Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool garage hot tub pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry guest parking

Are you searching for the home of your dreams in Dallas, Texas? Look no further than the newly renovated Elise. We are a beautiful apartment home community conveniently located by the Town East Mall, great schools, amazing local eateries, and lovely local parks. There's no better location for convenient recreation, business, education and everything else that's part of your life. Your commute will be the easiest part of your day with Interstate 20 just minutes away. Here at The Elise, we offer newly updated one and two bedroom floor plans that were designed with your comfort in mind. Each apartment home features a pantry, walk-in closets, new flooring and ceiling fans. Select homes have wood-burning fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, and all-electric kitchens. We are pet-friendly, so bring the whole family. We pride ourselves on good customer service and offer all the comfort of graceful living. Our community amenities include easy access to freeways and shopping, on-site maintenance, fitness center and a laundry facility. After a hard days work, cool off in our shimmering swimming pool. Come and see why The Elise is the best-kept secret in Dallas, Texas.