Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool pet friendly cats allowed dogs allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport internet access

St. Croix Apartments is the most desired and affordable community in Dallas, Texas. Bordered by 1-635 and HWY 75, it grants quick access to the cities of Richardson, Garland and downtown Dallas as well as a myriad of fine dining. shopping. entertainment and Richardson ISD.



This stunning lifestyle hosts a pet-friendly community with large inviting homes, high-end amenities and great apartment features· that is just 5 minutes from Richland College and so much more!



Once you take a tour and meet our professional and friendly staff, you will be ready to call St. Croix your home.