Dallas, TX
St. Croix
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

St. Croix

12250 Abrams Rd · (972) 694-6573
Location

12250 Abrams Rd, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 42 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1252 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1248 · Avail. now

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 2200 · Avail. Sep 6

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2158 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 826 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from St. Croix.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
internet access
St. Croix Apartments is the most desired and affordable community in Dallas, Texas. Bordered by 1-635 and HWY 75, it grants quick access to the cities of Richardson, Garland and downtown Dallas as well as a myriad of fine dining. shopping. entertainment and Richardson ISD.

This stunning lifestyle hosts a pet-friendly community with large inviting homes, high-end amenities and great apartment features· that is just 5 minutes from Richland College and so much more!

Once you take a tour and meet our professional and friendly staff, you will be ready to call St. Croix your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $70 per applicant
Deposit: $250
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does St. Croix have any available units?
St. Croix has 8 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does St. Croix have?
Some of St. Croix's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is St. Croix currently offering any rent specials?
St. Croix is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is St. Croix pet-friendly?
Yes, St. Croix is pet friendly.
Does St. Croix offer parking?
Yes, St. Croix offers parking.
Does St. Croix have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, St. Croix offers units with in unit laundry.
Does St. Croix have a pool?
Yes, St. Croix has a pool.
Does St. Croix have accessible units?
No, St. Croix does not have accessible units.
Does St. Croix have units with dishwashers?
Yes, St. Croix has units with dishwashers.
