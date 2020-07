Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Quite neighborhood where you can walk at night. Home features large family that looks out to the spacious backyard. Large kitchen with island provides a great place to gather and cook with a view of the dining area and family room make entertaining easy. Master is split from secondary bedrooms and looks out to the backyard. Large walk-in-closet in master. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included. Owner will take care of the yard.