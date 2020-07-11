All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
Everton at Bellmar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Everton at Bellmar
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:30 AM

Everton at Bellmar

10588 Stone Canyon Rd · (662) 200-4965
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $600 off! Call leasing office for details.
logo
Rent Savings
Up to $400 off! Call leasing office for details.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Preston Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

10588 Stone Canyon Rd, Dallas, TX 75230
Preston Hollow

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 222 · Avail. Sep 5

$845

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 486 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. Sep 26

$855

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 15

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 558 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 210 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,275

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Unit 260 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Everton at Bellmar.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr gym
pool
parking
on-site laundry
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Shopping Center in North Dallas, Everton @ Bellmar offers a welcome retreat in an ideal location. Choose from comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom homes, available in nine appealing floor plans. Multi-Million Dollar Renovations Underway including Granite Countertops, Wood Style Flooring, Stainless Appliances. A private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, and accent walls are available in most units and charming wood-burning fireplace are available in select homes to enjoy the cold winter nights. Pets are welcome in our community! Everton @ Bellmar is ideally located minutes from downtown Dallas, Southern Methodist University (SMU), Parker College and the Art Institute. It is also minutes from Medical City and Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Everton @ Bellmar is adjacent to neighborhood shopping, dining and recreation, plus offers quick access to 75/Central, I-635/LBJ, and the Dallas North Tollway. Everton @ Bellmar has so much for you to choose from! Call today to schedule a personal tour. ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: Call property for details
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Satellite Fee: $150/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
limit: 2
restrictions: We implement a 2-pet limit per apartment home. Please contact the office for pet fee and pet rent amounts required for each pet. Not approved but not limited to, Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, German Shepherd, Presa Canarios, Chow Chow, Doberman Pinschers, Akitas, Wolf hybrids, Mastiffs, Cane Corsos, Great Danes, Alaskan Malamutes, Siberian Huskies. Including any mix of the breeds listed above.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease. Other. Open Parking. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Everton at Bellmar have any available units?
Everton at Bellmar has 13 units available starting at $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Everton at Bellmar have?
Some of Everton at Bellmar's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Everton at Bellmar currently offering any rent specials?
Everton at Bellmar is offering the following rent specials: Up to $600 off! Call leasing office for details.
Is Everton at Bellmar pet-friendly?
Yes, Everton at Bellmar is pet friendly.
Does Everton at Bellmar offer parking?
Yes, Everton at Bellmar offers parking.
Does Everton at Bellmar have units with washers and dryers?
No, Everton at Bellmar does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Everton at Bellmar have a pool?
Yes, Everton at Bellmar has a pool.
Does Everton at Bellmar have accessible units?
No, Everton at Bellmar does not have accessible units.
Does Everton at Bellmar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Everton at Bellmar has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Christopher
2323 North Akard Street
Dallas, TX 75201
Tonti Lakeside
7777 Glen America Dr
Dallas, TX 75225
Century Park
5801 Preston Oaks Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Canyon Creek
10951 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Pavilion Townplace
7700 Greenway Blvd
Dallas, TX 75209
Bandera at Preston Hollow
6848 Bandera Ave
Dallas, TX 75225
M-Line Tower
3200 McKinney Ave
Dallas, TX 75204

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University