Everton at Bellmar.

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr gym pool parking on-site laundry cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access online portal

Shopping Center in North Dallas, Everton @ Bellmar offers a welcome retreat in an ideal location. Choose from comfortable 1 and 2 bedroom homes, available in nine appealing floor plans. Multi-Million Dollar Renovations Underway including Granite Countertops, Wood Style Flooring, Stainless Appliances. A private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, and accent walls are available in most units and charming wood-burning fireplace are available in select homes to enjoy the cold winter nights. Pets are welcome in our community! Everton @ Bellmar is ideally located minutes from downtown Dallas, Southern Methodist University (SMU), Parker College and the Art Institute. It is also minutes from Medical City and Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas. Everton @ Bellmar is adjacent to neighborhood shopping, dining and recreation, plus offers quick access to 75/Central, I-635/LBJ, and the Dallas North Tollway. Everton @ Bellmar has so much for you to choose from! Call today to schedule a personal tour. ...