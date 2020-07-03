All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 14 2019 at 6:23 AM

13715 Preston Road

13715 Texas Highway 289 · No Longer Available
Location

13715 Texas Highway 289, Dallas, TX 75240
Preston Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Pretty one-story condo with good floorplan. Owner made many updates not too long ago, including kitchen quart ounter top, built-in dining table, a studying desk in the study room. The study can also be used as a second bedroom. The fridge is fairly new that will stay for your use. Great location, near Highway 635 & Preston Rd. Great floor plan makes the condo look spacious. Windows bring more natural light in the condo. There are many storage spaces, including one cabinet at the entrance. One cabinet & one walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Storage spaces under the built-in dining table and the study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13715 Preston Road have any available units?
13715 Preston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13715 Preston Road have?
Some of 13715 Preston Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13715 Preston Road currently offering any rent specials?
13715 Preston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13715 Preston Road pet-friendly?
No, 13715 Preston Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13715 Preston Road offer parking?
No, 13715 Preston Road does not offer parking.
Does 13715 Preston Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13715 Preston Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13715 Preston Road have a pool?
Yes, 13715 Preston Road has a pool.
Does 13715 Preston Road have accessible units?
No, 13715 Preston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13715 Preston Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13715 Preston Road has units with dishwashers.

