13715 Preston Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Pretty one-story condo with good floorplan. Owner made many updates not too long ago, including kitchen quart ounter top, built-in dining table, a studying desk in the study room. The study can also be used as a second bedroom. The fridge is fairly new that will stay for your use. Great location, near Highway 635 & Preston Rd. Great floor plan makes the condo look spacious. Windows bring more natural light in the condo. There are many storage spaces, including one cabinet at the entrance. One cabinet & one walk-in closet in the master bedroom. Storage spaces under the built-in dining table and the study.