All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like 13532 Red Fern Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
13532 Red Fern Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 10:33 AM

13532 Red Fern Lane

13532 Red Fern Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
RANDCO
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13532 Red Fern Lane, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
*Available October 1, 2019* This remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath, 1350 sq ft half-duplex home is conveniently located close to 635 and 75. In Richardson school district. Walk into the light-filled living room and enjoy the vaulted ceilings and open space. Living area is perfect for entertaining and easily flows into the kitchen. Updated bathrooms, kitchen and fixtures. Benefit from a private, low-maintenance backyard that is completely fenced in and leads to the covered carport. Come check it out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13532 Red Fern Lane have any available units?
13532 Red Fern Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13532 Red Fern Lane have?
Some of 13532 Red Fern Lane's amenities include dishwasher, carport, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13532 Red Fern Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13532 Red Fern Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13532 Red Fern Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13532 Red Fern Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13532 Red Fern Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13532 Red Fern Lane offers parking.
Does 13532 Red Fern Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13532 Red Fern Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13532 Red Fern Lane have a pool?
No, 13532 Red Fern Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13532 Red Fern Lane have accessible units?
No, 13532 Red Fern Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13532 Red Fern Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13532 Red Fern Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tesero Bonita
5221 Bonita Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206
Sedona Ridge
11100 Walnut Hill Ln
Dallas, TX 75238
Link
9450 Forest Springs Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
Vue at Knoll Trail
15678 Knoll Trail Dr
Dallas, TX 75248
Lofts at Mockingbird Station
5331 E Mockingbird Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
The Summit at Midtown
10602 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
La Costa Villas Apartments
12500 Merit Dr
Dallas, TX 75251
Forest Cove Apartments
9600 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University