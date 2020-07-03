All apartments in Dallas
Last updated March 4 2020 at 10:17 PM

13323 Southview Lane

13323 Southview Ln · No Longer Available
Location

13323 Southview Ln, Dallas, TX 75240
RANDCO

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
game room
parking
pool
Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex In North Dallas - All hardwood floors and great Central Location. Updates include, Paint, Engineered wood floors throughout the house, Beautiful tile, Fixtures, Granite countertops in all the baths and Kitchen. Kitchen has double ovens, lots of counter space, new drawer pulls. The fridge stays! Both formal and eat in dining rooms. Formal living or game room. Stunning Family room with Gas fireplace and Built in book shelves. Half bath down. All bedrooms up. Large master has two closets and additional vanity area. All bedrooms have window seats. 2 car covered parking attached to backyard and additional storage in and outside. Rent: $1749/month, deposit is equal to rent plus a one time $157 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 living in the house required to complete an application. Leases are signed electronically for your convenience. Apply or Schedule a showing today! Go to https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/5d4f553ee020c58ddd024e3f74ddc7ec

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13323 Southview Lane have any available units?
13323 Southview Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 13323 Southview Lane have?
Some of 13323 Southview Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13323 Southview Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13323 Southview Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13323 Southview Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13323 Southview Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 13323 Southview Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13323 Southview Lane offers parking.
Does 13323 Southview Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13323 Southview Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13323 Southview Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13323 Southview Lane has a pool.
Does 13323 Southview Lane have accessible units?
No, 13323 Southview Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13323 Southview Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13323 Southview Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
