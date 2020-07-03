13323 Southview Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator game room parking pool

Updated 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Duplex In North Dallas - All hardwood floors and great Central Location. Updates include, Paint, Engineered wood floors throughout the house, Beautiful tile, Fixtures, Granite countertops in all the baths and Kitchen. Kitchen has double ovens, lots of counter space, new drawer pulls. The fridge stays! Both formal and eat in dining rooms. Formal living or game room. Stunning Family room with Gas fireplace and Built in book shelves. Half bath down. All bedrooms up. Large master has two closets and additional vanity area. All bedrooms have window seats. 2 car covered parking attached to backyard and additional storage in and outside. Rent: $1749/month, deposit is equal to rent plus a one time $157 admin fee. Each applicant over the age of 18 living in the house required to complete an application. Leases are signed electronically for your convenience. Apply or Schedule a showing today! Go to https://renterswarehouse.com/rental-property/5d4f553ee020c58ddd024e3f74ddc7ec