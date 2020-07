Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly green community hot tub

Our community consists of one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes located in the heart of Uptown Dallas, Texas. Our unique townhome design is unparalleled with attached direct access garages in almost every unit. Our walkability to restaurants, shopping and entertainment at the West Village and the ease of access to the Katy Trail give our residents a true sense of neighborhood; everything is in your backyard! Welcome to your new home!