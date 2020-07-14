All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Zang Triangle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Zang Triangle
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Zang Triangle

390 E Oakenwald St · (972) 362-2082
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Cliff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

390 E Oakenwald St, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 00-361 · Avail. Sep 15

$979

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 00-454 · Avail. now

$1,029

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Unit 00-243 · Avail. Aug 20

$1,059

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 00-259 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,159

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 00-469 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,189

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 696 sqft

Unit 00-665 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,239

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 752 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00-335 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,689

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Unit 00-334 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,759

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1319 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Zang Triangle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
accessible
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
e-payments
green community
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
media room
online portal
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at Zang Triangle! Living here puts you in one of the most unique neighborhoods near Downtown Dallas - the Bishop Arts District, where you can enjoy the eclectic shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife. You will have direct access to the DART Rail Streetcar, bike lanes, and a resident parking garage for your car. Our perfect location also provides a short commute to the Medical District, Design District, American Airlines Center, Dallas Farmers Market and historic West End! Make your home in one of our Studio, One Bedroom or Two Bedroom apartment homes. Each comes with a washer and dryer, Clean Steel Appliances, and a spacious Walk-In Closet. As a resident, you can swim in the resort-style pool, work up a sweat in the 24-hour Fitness Center, meditate in the Zen garden, chill in a free-standing hammock, Watch the game in the Resident Lounge, and let the pooch run off the leash in our Bark Park. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a move-in so exceptional with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. Our professional on-site management and maintenance teams goal is to make your living experience the very best! We are available to take your call 24/7.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-14 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant plus $150 admin fee due at time of reservation
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 (2 bedroom), up to one month’s rent based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Storage units available for rent throughout property

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Zang Triangle have any available units?
Zang Triangle has 19 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Zang Triangle have?
Some of Zang Triangle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Zang Triangle currently offering any rent specials?
Zang Triangle is offering the following rent specials: Pay $0 to reserve select apartments today! Ask us for more details or complete a price quote to get more information. (on select units)
Is Zang Triangle pet-friendly?
Yes, Zang Triangle is pet friendly.
Does Zang Triangle offer parking?
Yes, Zang Triangle offers parking.
Does Zang Triangle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Zang Triangle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Zang Triangle have a pool?
Yes, Zang Triangle has a pool.
Does Zang Triangle have accessible units?
Yes, Zang Triangle has accessible units.
Does Zang Triangle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Zang Triangle has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Zang Triangle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Georgian
18880 Marsh Ln
Dallas, TX 75287
Slate at Cole
4650 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75205
The Gentry on M Streets
3736 Glencoe St
Dallas, TX 75206
Estancia Townhomes
5515 Estancia Cir
Dallas, TX 75248
Woodbridge
10702 Stone Canyon Rd
Dallas, TX 75230
Park West
3109 Douglas Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
Gables Mirabella
2600 Cole Ave
Dallas, TX 75201
Alto Highland Park
4201 Lomo Alto Dr
Dallas, TX 75219

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity