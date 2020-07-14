Amenities

***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***



Live it. Love it. at Zang Triangle! Living here puts you in one of the most unique neighborhoods near Downtown Dallas - the Bishop Arts District, where you can enjoy the eclectic shopping, entertainment, dining, and nightlife. You will have direct access to the DART Rail Streetcar, bike lanes, and a resident parking garage for your car. Our perfect location also provides a short commute to the Medical District, Design District, American Airlines Center, Dallas Farmers Market and historic West End! Make your home in one of our Studio, One Bedroom or Two Bedroom apartment homes. Each comes with a washer and dryer, Clean Steel Appliances, and a spacious Walk-In Closet. As a resident, you can swim in the resort-style pool, work up a sweat in the 24-hour Fitness Center, meditate in the Zen garden, chill in a free-standing hammock, Watch the game in the Resident Lounge, and let the pooch run off the leash in our Bark Park. We are proud to be recognized as one of ApartmentRatings.com Top Rated Award recipients. Only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify for this award. Experience a move-in so exceptional with our Live it. Love it. Guarantee. Our professional on-site management and maintenance teams goal is to make your living experience the very best! We are available to take your call 24/7.