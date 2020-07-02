All apartments in Dallas
Last updated June 10 2019 at 10:04 PM

1323 Arch Place

1323 Arch Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1323 Arch Pl, Dallas, TX 75215
Cedars

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Traditional 4-story detached townhome in the Cedars provides the feel of downtown living w out the downtown traffic, hustle & bustle. The 3 bed, 3.2 bath w multiple living areas & luxury upgrades is ready for you to entertain. Well-lit gourmet kitchen w farm sink, walk in pantry, convection oven, gas range, built in wine fridge & lots of storage. Grill under the stars w a spectacular view of downtown Dallas on 4th FL patio w outdoor kitchen: built-in grill & refrigerator ready for you to prep a sunset dinner. Addtnl upgrades: speaker systems wired in liv rm & media rm, smartphone apps to manage HVAC, front door keypad lock & security system. Blocks from Gilley’s, Alamo Drafthouse, Four Corners Brewery & DART.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1323 Arch Place have any available units?
1323 Arch Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does 1323 Arch Place have?
Some of 1323 Arch Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1323 Arch Place currently offering any rent specials?
1323 Arch Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1323 Arch Place pet-friendly?
No, 1323 Arch Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does 1323 Arch Place offer parking?
Yes, 1323 Arch Place offers parking.
Does 1323 Arch Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1323 Arch Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1323 Arch Place have a pool?
No, 1323 Arch Place does not have a pool.
Does 1323 Arch Place have accessible units?
No, 1323 Arch Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1323 Arch Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1323 Arch Place has units with dishwashers.

