1323 Arch Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Traditional 4-story detached townhome in the Cedars provides the feel of downtown living w out the downtown traffic, hustle & bustle. The 3 bed, 3.2 bath w multiple living areas & luxury upgrades is ready for you to entertain. Well-lit gourmet kitchen w farm sink, walk in pantry, convection oven, gas range, built in wine fridge & lots of storage. Grill under the stars w a spectacular view of downtown Dallas on 4th FL patio w outdoor kitchen: built-in grill & refrigerator ready for you to prep a sunset dinner. Addtnl upgrades: speaker systems wired in liv rm & media rm, smartphone apps to manage HVAC, front door keypad lock & security system. Blocks from Gilley’s, Alamo Drafthouse, Four Corners Brewery & DART.