Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities fireplace range air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar dog park fire pit internet access key fob access online portal trash valet

Call us today to schedule a tour! Dakota is on of the newest and most luxurious neighborhoods in The Village. Dakota presents a vast range of attractive options to inspire health and happiness in day-to-day life: both the active aspects and the unwinding ones. Exclusive to the neighborhood are features including a dedicated fitness center and cycle room with classes; a spectacular pool with misters, cascading rock fountain, gas fireplace and lounge area; and Craftsman-style architecture. Neighborhood amenities include one, two, and three-bedroom residences with attached and detached garage options, two-bedroom, two-car attached garage town-homes, two pools, a hot tub, gas grills and gas fireplace, access to The Village Fit.